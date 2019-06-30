Blood bank closure shuts OT at Kupwara hospital, patients suffer

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

No surgeries including LSCS from last 4 days, patients referred to Srinagar

The patient care in sub-district hospital Kupwara has been severally affected after the closure of operation theatre as blood bank inside the health facility was ‘advised’ not to collect blood for violating rules of State Licensing Authority (SLA) Kashmir and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

Sources told GNS said that from last four days, no surgeries are taking place in the hospital, leaving it almost defunct.

Sources said that all types of surgeries including minor ones like gallbladder, kidney stones removal have been stopped in absence of “lifeline”.

They said pregnant women requiring LSCS are being referred to Srinagar which has not only severely impacted the poor patients but also increased the burden on Srinagar hospitals.

The blood bank inside the district hospital was advised by SLA and CDSCO not to collect blood for it was found violating rules under Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The blood bank was jointly inspected by the team of SLA, Kashmir and CDSCO, subzone Jammu recently to verify the compliance of the shortfalls pointed out during the inspection on May 30 last year.

“It was found that the points have not been complied with. In addition during the visit it was observed that the blood bank is running without the blood bank officer,” reads the report submitted to government a copy of which was accessed by GNS.

“As per the verbal discussion with the authority and the technical staff, it came to our notice that the blood bank officer Dr Iqbal Mir has gone to accompany Hajj delegation and there is no replacement of the same,” it reads.

The report further says that there are frequent changes in the technical staff endorsed in the blood bank’s license “thus violating the conditions of license.”

“The blood bank is also running without the ELIZA reader since 4 years which is mandatory for the screening of HIV 1&2, HBsAG and HCV and at present, the screening is done by the rapid kit method for which the records could not be verified and the results cannot be ascertained,” it says.

As per the records available in the blood bank, blood collection is done in absence of the blood bank medical officer and registered nurse, the report says.

“The records and blood bag labels kept in the blood bank not found as per the schedule F part XII of drugs and cosmetics act 1940 and rules 1945 thereunder,” the report says, adding, “In view of the inspect team is of the opinion, the blood bank is violating 122G rule of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 Rules 1945 thereunder and are advised to stop immediately the collection of the whole human blood IP.”

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg, when contacted by GNS, said that surgeries in the hospital are taking place as the hospital has tied up with Handwara hospital.

“Blood bank is definitely defunct from last few days and is in need of two equipments,” he said, adding, “We have taken up it with the health department and hopefully it will be resolved soon.”

The deputy commissioner said that for the conduct of surgeries, blood is being arranged from Handwara hospital. “Surgeries are going on in the hospital. Gyane department is operational 24x7,” he added.