Blocking fruit, vegetable transportation on highway causes losses: Dealers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
New Kashmir Fruit Association has sought hassle-free movement of fruit and vegetable laden trucks on Srinagar-Jammu highway.
In a statement, the association has appealed Governors Administration and Divisional Kashmir to make all possible arrangements for uninterrupted transportation of fruit and vegetable at Srinagar-Jammu National Highway round the clock.
It said highway has remained closed for traffic mostly of the days in the months of January and February 2019 with the result the fruits and vegetables growers and dealers have suffered losses of to the tune of thousands crores of rupees.
It said the truck loads of fruits and vegetables which remained stranded on Highway for days together in open sun have got damaged.
“State’s horticulture industry which is considered as the backbone of the economy is extremely hit by Natural disasters for last several years brining losses to the valley based fruit growers and dealers. The continued stoppage of movement of fruits and vegetables trucks on Srinagar-Jammu highway has caused additional losses to the valley based fruit growers and dealers.”
It warned if remedial measures were taken immediately for hassle-free movement of fruits and vegetables trucks on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway there is every apprehension that this horticulture will turn as ‘sick industry’.