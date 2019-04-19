April 19, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is regarding the blocking of irrigation channels in low lying areas of Kashmir. Due to the blockade of smaller irrigation channels, low lying areas, especially those near or along river Jhelum, are easily getting inundated. The Flood and Irrigation department has been sleeping over the issue and it is ordinary people who are suffering on daily basis. We are afraid of rains now as few hours of rain raises the water level and it reaches our doors. The department must immediately take notice of the situation and open up the blocked channels.

Mushtaq Ahmad Shalla