Blockade causes bankruptcy in Kashmir business: Hurriyat (G)

May 01, 2019

Hurriyat Conference (G) spokesperson in a statement said that the blockade of trucks loaded with fresh fruits, vegetables, livestock and other necessary edibles has rendered the wide section of business fraternity bankrupt and jobless.

The spokesman said that heavy financial losses and a wide range of debt trap is being deliberately knit to “destroy” the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Displaying its solidarity with the fruit growers association at Parimpora Srinagar, a high-level delegation of Hurriyat on the direction of Geelani visited Fruit Mandi Parimpore.

Taking a dig on the administration of Jammu and Kashmir, the delegation also expressed its solidarity with the contractors union who have been marginalized and ignored in all the state constructional activities as compared to the non-resident contractors of the state.

The delegation appreciated the business and labour classes of the state for its hard work, zeal and zest and managerial skills to keep up its pace of growth through all odds and blockades.