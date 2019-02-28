Blessings of positivity

Reyaz Ahmad Mir
Positive thinking is a gift which values more than a treasure. Looking around to explore hope, opportunities and to celebrate others opens the door for a new and expansive world. Negativity blocks the channels of broader vision and vistas. And the tragedy is that the person who holds it with pride is actually the innocent victim of it.
Before the growth of means of social media, a person could think negatively at the most and seldom he would talk or write like that.
Now the means of expression are always available with you. Whenever you wish to express your thoughts you simply move your finger tips and write, comment or share that while traveling, sitting, walking or even eating.
We take lead in making comments or following the news, pictures, videos uploaded on social media. First, weird posts or videos are shared with no embarrassment. Second, the floods of negative comments pour in without any realisation of the consequences. This reflects the mind set, thought process and grooming of those who love it to share.
Identifying weaknesses or wrong doings is necessary but resorting to wrong approach is dangerous. World can't be changed by negative thinking. It rather becomes more complex.
Wrongs can't be corrected by wrong doings. Sincerity demands that we should be suggestive and reformative which may take time but move smoothly. That seldom happens because we generally derive pleasure out of speaking, commenting or sharing negatively.
This is one of the biggest personality disorder. By this blur vision, we often ignore or miss bright and positive things. This is a bondage, a slavery too. Once the frontiers of negativity are crossed over, there exists a real and a beautiful world any one can realise and experience. It depends upon how positive you are.
Positive writing or talking is uplifting and inclusive. It is not stifling. Its motive is not to find out faults and then enjoy criticism. Positivity is abundant and clear. It always speaks of possibilities to be searched out. Positive persons speak and write to inspire and encourage.
Even a small good step is a big source for them to be lauded. That promotes good and discourages bad.
But surcharged with negative impulses and wrong directions, several writers, journos, netizens obey their narrow or tunnel vision and fall over in the grave they dig for themselves.
Writing or speaking to shine a light on issues that desperately need attention is a duty, of course. But doing it without following industrious approach or doing it like a child is a sin, sometimes a crime too. It harms the person who do it in a multiple way. Negativity becomes his identity so he falls in crisis.
Sometimes when some body is not good enough to me, I start hurling thrash, verbal or written, against him despite knowing his purity and difference.
We take this so easy but it is counted and will be reckoned as well. We resort to showcase our negativity deliberately out of jealousy, grudge or disinformation. By this, we never harm him. But we surely bring ourselves on mat.
We must speak or write to build a movement — because the world is brighter when everyone is included. It expands and creates openings through which others can enter.
It is bigger than any one person if I don't consider myself the judge to decide alone. Inclusiveness is a beauty, a freedom. Walking on edge is slavery because you can't see right or left and if you do you will fall.
Negativity is the other name of refusal that too without thinking. Saying "no" to everything is what they think is something special to them. But they don't know this is really "special" to them not others.
They always carry the bag of complaints to bring change but by their very nature, complaints only breed more complaints but hard to change the world for the better the positivity can do.
Negative writing is all about "me". The reader has nothing to do other than observe the words on the page or just listen them to ignore. Negative writing is devoid of hope, drained of dreams, and emptied of excitement. It kills the passion and cripples the wisdom.
So it needs to understood to avoid. And it is not so difficult to leave it and it is quite easy to follow positivity. We can learn it. Even writing on negativity is negative because it doesn't deserve to be even deliberated upon.
Editing of thought process is always important. To gauge it, is necessary so that it shuns the habit of doubting the gold for its purity not the iron.
reyazmir58@gmail.com