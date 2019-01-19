About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Blast triggers panic at KP road in Anantnag

Published at January 19, 2019 01:41 PM 0Comment(s)1479views


Blast triggers panic at KP road in Anantnag

Shafat Mir

Anantnag

Panic gripped at New Qazibagh area of south Kashmir's Anantnag town after a an explosion in the area Saturday afternoon. 

The blast occurred near Women's college on K P Road in the town. However, no one was reported injured in the incident. 

The paramilitary CRPF men deployed on routine duty at the spot immediately took positions, while people rushed for safety taking it as a grenade attack on the deployment,  a local resident said. 

Forces personnel immediately reached to the spot and started looking for the clues.

The incident comes barely 24 hours after twin incidents of explosion in Srinagar and Shopian on Friday.

A police official said, "It looks like a fire cracker burst but we are looking for clues at the spot. Also there are no injuries reported in this incident."

 

(Representional picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top