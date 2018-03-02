Blast kills three in Somalia

AgenciesMogadishu
At least three people have been killed and three others injured in a suicide attack in outskirts of the Somali's capital Mogadishu.
The blast took place in Sinka Dher area of the region, where the bomber who was sitting inside a car blew up himself.
Anadolu Agency quoted Somali police as saying that the suicide attack targeted a security checkpoint.
"The blast was a suicide car bomb blast and was hit in our security checkpoint in Sinka Dher, three people including the attacker were killed, and three civilians were also wounded" police officer Mohamed Bulle said.
0 Comment(s)