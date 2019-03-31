Blast in car near CRPF convoy in Jammu

March 31, 2019 | PTI

A CRPF vehicle was slightly damaged Saturday when a private car went up in flames after an explosion, apparently caused by a gas cylinder, on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, police said.

There were no casualties in the incident that occurred near the Jawahar Tunnel -- the gateway to the Kashmir valley -- in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district around 10.30 am.

"It has not been established whether it was a (terror) attack or not. It has also not been established why the vehicle caught fire," Governor Satya Pal Malik told reporters in Jammu. "No explosive of sorts, but nothing can be said (at the moment)."

The incident triggered memories of the February 14 vehicle-borne suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama that left 40 CRPF men dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, the blast near Tethar village, seven km from Banihal town in Jammu region, occurred after one of the two gas cylinders in the Hyundai Santro model caught fire.

Banihal sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sajad Sarwar said the vehicle, which was on the way to Jammu from Srinagar, was completely gutted in the fire.

A CRPF vehicle, which was passing through the highway at the time of the incident, suffered slight damage in the rear side, but all the personnel on board escaped unhurt, Sarwar said.

Around 10 vehicles were reported to be part of the convoy.

"Another gas cylinder was found lying near the vehicle, but no explosive substance was found," the officer said, but he did not ruled out a terror angle.

The driver of the private car remained untraced and is believed to have escaped the scene after his vehicle caught fire, he said.

Police sources said a team from Hyundai Motors visited the scene and based on the chassis and other details, identified the owner of the vehicle.

“It has been registered on 21 February 2011,” they said.

Sources said a team of NIA arrived at Banihal late afternoon and visited the blast scene.

They collected samples, sources said.

Asked about the possibility of militant attack and use of remote-controlled explosion, SDPO Sarwar said, “Possibility could be anything. Investigations are underway.”

Asked about the fate of driver, he said: “We are trying to trace the driver and this (driver’s escape) is making the case a bit suspicious.”

The blast has taken place over a month and half after Jaish-e-Mohammad local fidayeen Aadil Ahmad rammed his explosive laden vehicle into a CRPF bus at Lethpora, Pulwama on February 14 causing death of 40 CRPF men and injuring many others. (Additional inputs from GNS)