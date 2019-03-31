About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 31, 2019 | PTI

Blast in car near CRPF convoy in Jammu

 A CRPF vehicle was slightly damaged Saturday when a private car went up in flames after an explosion, apparently caused by a gas cylinder, on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, police said.
There were no casualties in the incident that occurred near the Jawahar Tunnel -- the gateway to the Kashmir valley -- in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district around 10.30 am.
"It has not been established whether it was a (terror) attack or not. It has also not been established why the vehicle caught fire," Governor Satya Pal Malik told reporters in Jammu. "No explosive of sorts, but nothing can be said (at the moment)."
The incident triggered memories of the February 14 vehicle-borne suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama that left 40 CRPF men dead.
According to a preliminary investigation, the blast near Tethar village, seven km from Banihal town in Jammu region, occurred after one of the two gas cylinders in the Hyundai Santro model caught fire.
Banihal sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sajad Sarwar said the vehicle, which was on the way to Jammu from Srinagar, was completely gutted in the fire.
A CRPF vehicle, which was passing through the highway at the time of the incident, suffered slight damage in the rear side, but all the personnel on board escaped unhurt, Sarwar said.
Around 10 vehicles were reported to be part of the convoy.
"Another gas cylinder was found lying near the vehicle, but no explosive substance was found," the officer said, but he did not ruled out a terror angle.
The driver of the private car remained untraced and is believed to have escaped the scene after his vehicle caught fire, he said.
Police sources said a team from Hyundai Motors visited the scene and based on the chassis and other details, identified the owner of the vehicle.
“It has been registered on 21 February 2011,” they said.
Sources said a team of NIA arrived at Banihal late afternoon and visited the blast scene.
They collected samples, sources said.
Asked about the possibility of militant attack and use of remote-controlled explosion, SDPO Sarwar said, “Possibility could be anything. Investigations are underway.”
Asked about the fate of driver, he said: “We are trying to trace the driver and this (driver’s escape) is making the case a bit suspicious.”
The blast has taken place over a month and half after Jaish-e-Mohammad local fidayeen Aadil Ahmad rammed his explosive laden vehicle into a CRPF bus at Lethpora, Pulwama on February 14 causing death of 40 CRPF men and injuring many others. (Additional inputs from GNS)

 

 

 

Latest News

Two youth injured in Army firing in Pulwama

Two youth injured in Army firing in Pulwama

Mar 30 | Javid Sofi
One dead, two injured as avalanche hits Doda

One dead, two injured as avalanche hits Doda

Mar 30 | Press Trust of India
2 labourers die after falling at construction site in Anantnag

2 labourers die after falling at construction site in Anantnag

Mar 30 | Agencies
Jaitley buttresses Modi’s perception, right or wrong: Soz

Jaitley buttresses Modi’s perception, right or wrong: Soz

Mar 30 | Agencies
KPPA elects new body at Srinagar Press Club

KPPA elects new body at Srinagar Press Club

Mar 30 | Rising Kashmir News
DC Bandipora suspends 4 teachers for violating MCC

DC Bandipora suspends 4 teachers for violating MCC

Mar 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Civilian shot dead in Baramulla

Civilian shot dead in Baramulla

Mar 30 | Noor-ul-Haq
CRPF personnel injured in Pulwama grenade attack

CRPF personnel injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Mar 30 | Javid Sofi
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker in Pulwama

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker in Pulwama

Mar 30 | Agencies
Road accident in Pak kills six school girls, driver

Road accident in Pak kills six school girls, driver

Mar 30 | Press Trust of India
Modi

Modi 'big liar', pray for his defeat across India: Farooq Abdullah

Mar 30 | Junaid Kathju
Former Congress Minister Sham Lal joins BJP

Former Congress Minister Sham Lal joins BJP

Mar 30 | Agencies
EC notice to Railways on use of cups with chowkidar slogan

EC notice to Railways on use of cups with chowkidar slogan

Mar 30 | Pt
Palestinian killed by Israel fire: Gaza ministry

Palestinian killed by Israel fire: Gaza ministry

Mar 30 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Car damaged in blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Car damaged in blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 30 | RK Online Desk
Bad road conditions damaging Kashmir economy, normal life: KEA

Bad road conditions damaging Kashmir economy, normal life: KEA

Mar 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Why shouldn

Why shouldn't Modi get credit for Balakot strike, asks Rajnath

Mar 30 | Press Trust of India
Heavy rains, windstorm wreak havoc in parts of Baramulla

Heavy rains, windstorm wreak havoc in parts of Baramulla

Mar 30 | Noor ul Haq
Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Mar 30 | Rising Kashmir News
ITBP sub-inspector shoots himself dead in Kunzer

ITBP sub-inspector shoots himself dead in Kunzer

Mar 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Militants, forces exchange gunfire in Kokernag

Militants, forces exchange gunfire in Kokernag

Mar 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Facebook to tighten live stream access after Christchurch mosque attac ...

Facebook to tighten live stream access after Christchurch mosque attac ...

Mar 30 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 31, 2019 | PTI

Blast in car near CRPF convoy in Jammu

              

 A CRPF vehicle was slightly damaged Saturday when a private car went up in flames after an explosion, apparently caused by a gas cylinder, on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, police said.
There were no casualties in the incident that occurred near the Jawahar Tunnel -- the gateway to the Kashmir valley -- in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district around 10.30 am.
"It has not been established whether it was a (terror) attack or not. It has also not been established why the vehicle caught fire," Governor Satya Pal Malik told reporters in Jammu. "No explosive of sorts, but nothing can be said (at the moment)."
The incident triggered memories of the February 14 vehicle-borne suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama that left 40 CRPF men dead.
According to a preliminary investigation, the blast near Tethar village, seven km from Banihal town in Jammu region, occurred after one of the two gas cylinders in the Hyundai Santro model caught fire.
Banihal sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sajad Sarwar said the vehicle, which was on the way to Jammu from Srinagar, was completely gutted in the fire.
A CRPF vehicle, which was passing through the highway at the time of the incident, suffered slight damage in the rear side, but all the personnel on board escaped unhurt, Sarwar said.
Around 10 vehicles were reported to be part of the convoy.
"Another gas cylinder was found lying near the vehicle, but no explosive substance was found," the officer said, but he did not ruled out a terror angle.
The driver of the private car remained untraced and is believed to have escaped the scene after his vehicle caught fire, he said.
Police sources said a team from Hyundai Motors visited the scene and based on the chassis and other details, identified the owner of the vehicle.
“It has been registered on 21 February 2011,” they said.
Sources said a team of NIA arrived at Banihal late afternoon and visited the blast scene.
They collected samples, sources said.
Asked about the possibility of militant attack and use of remote-controlled explosion, SDPO Sarwar said, “Possibility could be anything. Investigations are underway.”
Asked about the fate of driver, he said: “We are trying to trace the driver and this (driver’s escape) is making the case a bit suspicious.”
The blast has taken place over a month and half after Jaish-e-Mohammad local fidayeen Aadil Ahmad rammed his explosive laden vehicle into a CRPF bus at Lethpora, Pulwama on February 14 causing death of 40 CRPF men and injuring many others. (Additional inputs from GNS)

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;