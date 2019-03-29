Blast damages house, vehicle near Alochi Bagh bunker

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A powerful blast damaged a house and a car near a forces' bunker in Srinagar on Thursday morning, reports said.

According to news agency UNI, the blast took place in Aloochi Bagh area in the wee hours.

It said the sound of the blast was heard in the entire area. A house and a parked vehicle were damaged due to the impact of the blast, it said, quoting official sources. A local resident said that blast near the Army bunker was so powerful that window panes of several houses were damaged. Senior police and security force officials are investigating the cause of blast, they said, adding that police have registered a case and initiated proceedings.