Black Holes and the Purpose of Universe

April 28, 2019 | Mubashir Hassan

The scientific world is all excited for having captured the image of a Black Hole which is three million times the size of the Earth and lay in the centre of the galaxy Messier 87. Definitely for the scientific community, it is something to cheer about and to boost of, as the prospects of new discoveries have opened up. But the one, who looks beyond the realm of discoveries, has a feeling of wonder, awe, amazement, gratitude and fear. He doesn’t wonder at what has been discovered, but at as to why it is there, why it is so. He wonders at the order, harmony and precision.

The image actually is of the light emitted by the particles, rotating around this black hole, under the effect of the gravity, at very high speed. The image that has been captured is 55 million years old, not of today, since the light from this black hole has taken 55 million years to reach this earth (Distance of 55million light years). To overcome the limits set by enormous distance, eight telescopes were fixed at different points on earth, which were synchronized by atomic clocks to a very high precision and the arrangement acted as if it were virtually an earth sized telescope.

The centre of each black hole, called singularity, is intensely dense, where the mass is squeezed virtually into zero volume. The boundary of the Black hole, Event Horizon, is a point of no return. Beyond this point not even light can escape because of the intense gravitational pull of the black hole. That is the reason for its being invisible and for its name. Anything that ventures too close — be it star, planet, or spacecraft — will be devoured by it. Some black holes are formed when massive stars die out and the origin of others is not known. Perhaps, they were formed shortly after the Big Bang.

Anyway, this is not a lone black hole. There are innumerable, like grains of sand on a beach. According to estimates our galaxy contains some 100 million black holes. Any small patch of the sky shows many distant galaxies. Each probably contains a super-massive black hole and millions of stellar-mass black holes. There are billions of stars, dark matter and other bodies. Then the spaces between these massive bodies and the universe still expanding and so much undiscovered.

Nobody knows as to where it is headed to. Human mind and technology have limits. There are galaxies whose light would never reach us, we can never observe them. The vastness of the universe is unimaginable. One can’t even force one’s imagination to conjecture up the images of vastness, let alone the mysteries that have still eluded us and we can never be certain to understand them.

What lies on the other side of a black hole? Stephan hawking had put forth the idea that perhaps these black might be gateways to other universes or to higher dimensions. Who knows? There are so many mysteries. May be these black holes are openings to the other parallel universes or to some new mysteries; maybe there are still some other realities which are beyond our imagination.

At the very center of the black hole the known laws of physics fail and human understanding breaks down. Whatever we are familiar with and the events we may take for granted, do not occur inside a black hole. Einstein's theory of gravity seems to predict that time is destroyed at the center of the hole. When a person is falling into a black hole, time for him dilates. As the falling person approaches the event horizon, he would appear to take very long time to an observer on earth. Theoretically we might say that if a person falls inside of a black hole, he would immediately be squeezed at the centre and would not be perceptible. But if he somehow retains his consciousness; the time, for him would be at standstill. He would observe timelessness. Inside a black hole, it is immaterial to ask as to when a particular event (for instance engulfing of a particular star), had taken place, as there is no time flow.

One thing which emerges from the knowledge of the black holes is that we can’t apply same principles of physics to every instant and to every space. Time is not an absolute entity so we should measure everything in time. There are realities which are beyond and independent of time. When we have not yet understood even a black hole properly, how can we claim to have understood the universe and its origins?

Who knows how many secrets of this material universe are yet to dawn upon on us In near future? There are realities which are beyond our comprehension or escape our understanding. So if something appears to us beyond our comprehension, why do we discard that reality simply because we failed to understand? We do not know what is beyond the perceptible. One thing is clear that there is symmetry in the universe and nothing is useless. These black holes, owing to their gravity, provide stability to the universe and we have not yet understood as what other purpose they might be serving? And who knows what other entities might be in existence? What forces are necessary for the stability of this universe?

There are huge and vast galaxies which revolve round these black holes. There is perfection, order and harmony and the distances are maintained and if it were not, these black holes would have devoured the whole universe. But here everything seems to have been measured to perfection and precision.

Considering this perfection and harmony, doesn’t it sound absurd to think that the universe is purposeless? Or to think that it just happens to exist? The universe existed even when we didn’t exist and the black holes were there when we had no idea that they exist. The universe is not eternal. It has come into existence at a certain instant, and it was at that instant that the Time too came into existence. The proposition that, it is a chance is laughable. Unfathomable – universe and its vastness – we only observe its design, symmetry, but ignore the Designer and the Originator. It is as if the design and symmetry doesn’t need any explanation or attention; we simply gloss over it.

It needs a discerning eye to realize that it doesn’t just happen to be there, it is there for a purpose. There certainly is a message conveyed by this order and harmony. “(People) who remember Allah while standing or sitting or [lying] on their sides and give thought to the creation of the heavens and the earth, [saying], "Our Lord, You did not create this aimlessly; exalted are You [above such a thing]; then protect us from the punishment of the Fire.” Al Quran 3:191

