B’la residents observe shutdown for SRTC Bridge construction

April 17, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Residents of old town Baramulla Tuesday observed a complete shutdown against the lackadaisical approach of government in constructing the SRTC bridge connecting old town Baramulla with civil lines besides the dilapidated condition of roads in the area.

The call for shutdown was given by Traders Union Welfare Committee Iqbal market Old Town Baramulla.

The traders said that the SRTC Bridge holds an important position for the people of Baramulla especially for the locals of Old town.

“The bridge was washed away by floods in 2014 but till date nothing has been done for its completion. We are facing a lot of problems due to the incompletion of the bridge. Our businesses get affected. School children, traders and locals have to walk a kilometer on foot to reach other side of the market which otherwise used to take few minutes when bridge was there,” Ishfaq Ahmad, a trader said.

President Old Town Baramulla traders union Abdul Hamid Gojri said the bridge was damaged in 2014 floods and till date government has totally failed in constructing the new bridge.

“The shopkeepers of the Old Town Baramulla observed a complete shutdown against the lackadaisical approach of government. SRTC Bridge is the one of the main and historical bridges of Baramulla which connects old town with civil lines and Baramulla market. The bridge was damaged in 2014 flash floods, but the government has failed to reconstruct it. Thousands of people from old town Baramulla associated with businesses besides pedestrians are suffering due to the incomplete bridge,” Gojri said.

He said that although the district administration had promised to work on the bridge on priority basis but it has not been completed yet in last five years.

A contractor responsible for the construction work of SRTC Bridge Baramulla said that inadequate funding from government causes the delay in its completion.

“The completion of bridge depends on adequate funding. As soon as government will release adequate funding, the bridge will be completed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the locals of Old town Baramulla claimed that besides the incomplete SRTC bridge, the dilapidated condition of roads in the area is also creating a lot of problems for the people.

The locals said that the road between AzadGunj and Drangbal area of Baramulla was macadamised under PMGSY scheme few months back but after rains the situation of the road has gone worst.

They appealed the district administration to look into the matter so that people of the area will not have to suffer any more.



