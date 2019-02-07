B’la Gym instructor committed suicide after break-up with girlfriend: Police

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, February 06:
Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the mysterious death of a 25-year-old fitness trainer who was found hanging at Hulk gym centre in Azad Gunj area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla on December 18.
Police said that said the deceased had committed suicide after breakup with a woman from Rajasthan, with whom he was in a relationship.
A spokesperson from Baramulla police said that the deceased gym trainer was in relationship with a girl (name withheld) from Rajasthan and the couple had recently broken up.
“Unable to bear the shock as an extreme measure Azim Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad Khan hanged himself in the gym centre where he was working as a fitness trainer. The electronic, circumstantial, medical and forensic evidence also established the hanging by rope. Also the statements of witnesses who had knowledge of the circumstances and events thereof, recorded before the court substantiated the same,” the police spokesman said.
Azim Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Uranboa Boniyar was found dead at a gym centre at Azad Gunj Baramulla on December 18, 2018 after a missing report was filed on December 15.
The death of Azim Nazir of Uranbuwa Boniyar had triggered massive protests in Boniyar and Uranbua areas of Baramulla.
Following the protests, a case FIR No 207/2018 was registered in police station Baramulla and accordingly a Special Investigation Team of police (SIT) was constituted to investigate the matter.
Baramulla police said that SIT team thoroughly investigated the matter, collected the evidence and questioned 32 people in this regard.
During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was in relationship with a girl from Rajasthan and the couple had recently broke up which the deceased was unable to come to terms with.
“The injuries in eye and ear were also established by medical and forensic experts to have been got inflicted after the death, most likely by rodents. Accordingly matter has been closed as case of suicide," Baramulla police said.