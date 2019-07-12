Bla cricketer dies in Anantnag during Match

July 12, 2019 | Shafat Mir

In an unfortunate incident, a cricketer lost his life after being hit by a ball during a cricket match in Nanil area of Anantnag district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased youth was Identified as Jahangir Ahmad War, 17, a resident of Goshbugh Pattan, who was hit by the ball in his neck during a cricket match at sports stadium in Nanil village.

According to local sources, Jahangir instantly fell unconscious after getting hit with the ball following which he was rushed to a Public Health Center Mattan where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The match was being played between Budgam and Baramulla as part of an inter-district tournament being organized by Youth Services and Sports department.

District Officer at Youth Services and Sports Anantnag Syed Noor Ul Haq said: "Jahangir Ahmed War, a class 11th student and a left handed batsman who was hit by a ball while trying to attempt a pull shot. The ball missed the bat and hit him beneath his left ear as he collapsed on the pitch. Within no time we took him to PHC Mattan where doctors declared him brought dead. The family of the deceased requested police not to conduct post mortem on his body. We are now heading towards his home along with several other officials to handover the body to his family.

