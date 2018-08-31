B’la Court awards three years imprisonment to burglars

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Aug 30:
Baramulla court Thursday awarded three year imprisonment and fine to three burglars who have been convicted of looting cash and gold ornaments in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Giving decision in a burglary case, under FIR No 22/2018 Sub Judge Uri Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone Thursday ordered three year imprisonment under section 457,380 RPC to three accused namely Ahmad Jan, Tanveer Ahmad Sofi and Ghulam Mohammad Malik who were presented before the court and confessed that they had committed the alleged offences besides being involved in stealing and barging into the houses in Uri and Boniyar.
Earlier the FIRs were lodged in the Police Stations at Uri and Boniyar.
“A fine of Rs 5000 each was also imposed on the accused, while as in case of defaulting, the accused shall serve further imprisonment of six months,” a statement from court reads.
The Sub judge on the occasion said that the court of law is meant to see that no innocent is punished and of course it is also to be seen that no guilty goes scot free.
The FIR was lodged on the basis of a written complaint, revealing that some unknown burglars during the night 18/19 of March 2018 after breaking open the lock of room had looted cash, gold ornaments/jewelry kept in the locker.
After the investigation and instances, the property stolen was later recovered from possession of accused persons duly identified by the witnesses.