B’la Coordination Committee allege discrimination against town, says no dev visible on ground

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, July 23:
Baramulla Coordination Committee (BCC), comprising of traders association, Auqaf Committee, Bar Association, Transport association and several other organizations on Monday alleged that the historical town of Baramulla has been neglected by the district, divisional and state administration.
The committee while raising the voice against the alleged discrimination with the town impressed upon the officials to implement the pending schemes without any further delay.
In a press conference organized at Baramulla, the Publicity Secretary of BCC and General Secretary Traders Federation Baramulla Tariq Ahmad Mughloo said the town has witnessed discrimination for last several decades with the result this historic town has been left far-behind.
He said that the Baramulla town has enjoyed a glorious past but both district administration, local representatives and state administration has time and again neglected this historical town.
“A number of developmental schemes have been formulated on paper from time to time but never implemented on ground. During 2009, Baramulla town was selected under J&K Urban Sector Development Investment Program (JKUSDIP) but this scheme has not been implemented till date. Baramulla town has witnessed total neglect in socio economic and development area,” Tariq Mughloo said.
BCC highlighted several issues faced in town that need to be addressed on priority basis which include establishment of mini secretariat, housing colony for residents of old town, parking slots, macadamization of link roads of town, mother and child care hospital in old district hospital complex, beautification of Jhelum river banks, and expediting waste disposal scheme.
While addressing the gathering President Traders Federation Baramulla Mohammad Ashraf Ganaiesaid that old hospital building which is spread over around 37 kanals of land and located in the heart of the town has been deserted ever since hospital was shifted to new location.
“We were assured that the old hospital building will be used for some section of the hospital but nothing happened in this regard. We demand that mother and childcare hospital should be established in old hospital complex so that people don’t suffer anymore. Huge sum of money has been already released for that purpose but our district administration seldom cares about the development in the town,” President Traders Federation Baramulla said.
He said that the town residents have been demanding space for car parking and despite repeated assurance from the administration nothing has been done so far I this regard.
“A huge chunk of the land is under Fire and Emergency Department for keeping mere few fire tenders. We appeal the administration that the unutilized space should be used as a parking lot which can help in traffic management in the town,” Ganaie added.
BaramullaAuqaf Committee President Abdul RehmanShala said that the residents of the town would not shy away from snatching their rights if authorities didn’t adhere to development of the town.
He said that old town of the Baramulla is facing step motherly treatment at the hands of local representative, district and divisional administration.
The members of impressed upon the state administration to transfer “overstayed” officers and employees who are holding the official charge from the last past 20 years. The members also demanded establishment of already sanctioned consumer court in the town, upgradation of Boys Higher Secondary School to Model HSS, transfer of possession of 13 kanal of land to Governmentt Degree College Baramulla, besides initiating action against people involved in drug trafficking.
Baramulla Joint Coordination Committee members threatened of complete strike if administration fails to fulfill the demands of people of Baramulla.