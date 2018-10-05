Bla’ Class IV aspirants stage protest

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Oct 04
Scores of Class IV aspirants of district Baramulla who have been waiting for selection list from last 12 years held a massive demonstration at DC office Baramulla against the district administration on Thursday.
The protesting aspirants who had earlier gathered at Kiryapa Park Baramulla were demanding the immediate release of the selection list.
Reports said that the aspirants from various parts of Baramulla who had applied for the class IV posts in district Baramulla in 2006, on Thursday morning staged a massive protest against the civil administration for the deliberate delay in the release of the list. They alleged that few officials hand in gloves with higher-ups in the state administration deliberately blocked the release of selection list from last 12 years.
Chanting slogans against Deputy Commissioner Baramulla and Planning Officer Baramulla, the aspirants, allege that civil administration in the month of June announced that the list will be made public in the first week of August, but two months have passed the list is yet to get published.
They further allege that even DC Baramulla Nasir Ahmad Naqash several times told the aspirants that list will be released soon and Governor’s grievance cell was twice intimated that list will be made public in the first week of August but nothing has been done on the ground.
“Both Government and administration have been playing with our careers and sentiments. We have been pushed to the wall,” said an aspirant Murtaza Hussain.
Protesting aspirants, later on, held a sit-in at DC Office Baramulla to press their demands. They shouted slogans against DC Baramulla and officials responsible for holding back the selection list.
“In 2006, I was 23 years old and 12 years have passed since then. Are they waiting for us to cross the upper age limit? Successive governments failed to fulfil our demands. Either they have engaged their kith and kin or have accepted the bribe from few aspirants. What else can be the reason for not publishing the list,” said Farooq Ahmad, another aspirant.
Thousands of candidates from various parts of Baramulla district had applied for class IV posts in various departments vide advertisement number 04/DDC of 2006, dated 18-10-2006, under endorsement number DDCB/2006 class 4th/8522-35, dated 19-10-2006.
The protesting aspirants appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene into the matter and resolve their issues. They claimed that class IV list of other districts has been published but Baramulla district administration is still in deep slumber.