B’la admin playing in hands of BJP: Congress

Monga asks EO to stop ‘undemocratic’ exercise
Srinagar Nov 4,
Lashing out at the District Administration Baramulla for playing in the hands of BJP, The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President Gulam Nabi Monga Sunday expressed surprise over the move of extending the date for filing nomination to the post of President in Baramulla Municipal Committee, which has come to an end on November 2nd, 2018.
Monga hit out at the Deputy Commissioner, EO Baramulla for unconstitutionally extending the date of filing of nomination to the post of President in MC Baramula, saying that the Administration has become a tool in the hands of BJP. “The Administration should not allow BJP to erode the authority of democratic institutions. The Congress Party has been observing that Administration is becoming party to undemocratic exercises on the part of BJP RSS,” Monga said.
He said no BJP candidate approached the EO Baramulla for filing of nomination till 4.10 PM on last day of filing of nomination, but when the BJP Candidate appeared with his nomination at 4.10 PM that too was rejected due to some discrepancies found by the concerned in his nomination, today the Administration on the behest of BJP has extended the date that too was communicated verbally to elected Members of MC Baramulla, which is not only unfortunate but highly condemnable.
Extending the date of filing of Nomination is undemocratic, unethical and politically motivated, Monga added and asked the Deputy Commissioner and EO Baramulla not to extend the date on the behest of BJP. “This will be detrimental to the authority of democratic institution for which the both DC and EO will be accountable and answerable to people of Baramulla.”