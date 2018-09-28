BJP’s women wing intensifies ULB poll campaigning in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
J&K BJP Mahila Morcha on Thursday said that it has asked its cadres across Jammu to intensify the campaigning for the ULB polls.
According to a statement, a meeting of its state office bearers was held here asking its cadre to gear for Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections.
The meeting was chaired by Morcha State President Rajni Sethi, the statement said.
Sethi, while speaking in the meeting, said that the party is contesting the ULB elections in the state for which there is lot of enthusiasm among the party activists including women and youth.
She said that the state is witnessing these elections after 13 years giving the opportunity to party cadre for reaching up to the grass root level of society.
She said that this process will strengthen democracy at the lowest level thus speeding up the development process.
Sethi said that the women folk comprise 50% of total population and thus have a great role in these elections. She prompted all the workers of the Mahila Morcha to gear up their working in view of elections and help the party candidates to win all the seats being contested.
She asked them to approach the women folk in all the wards and take the party achievements to every household.
Morcha State General Secretary Sanjita Dogra, Vice-Presidents Kunti Jasrotia, Monika Khosla, Anju Dogra, State Secretaries Parveen Arora, Anu Gupta, Anuradha Sharma, Usha Slathia, Office Secretary Neeru Anand, Bimla Padha, Publicity Secretary Poonam Sharma, Social Media Secretary Pooja Chouhan, State Additional Media Secretary Prerna Nanda, District President Rekha Mahajan and others participated in the meeting, the statement read.