BJP’s ‘weak policies’ responsible for unabated killings on borders: Team Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Condemning the killing of four civilians and one BSF trooper in border shelling, Team Jammu, on Friday blamed the BJP leadership of “murdering border residents for cheap politics”.
In a statement, Chairman of Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, said that border residents are being “butchered like animals but BJP leadership is shamelessly indulged into dirty politics on human lives”.
He was addressing a meeting of the executive committee members in Jammu, the statement said.
Jamwal said that killing of civilians on borders “be it International Border (IB) or Line of Control (LoC) has become a routine affair”.
“But those at the helm of the affairs are doing dirty politics on human lives. While as BJP led NDA Government at the Centre is least concerned over lives and property of the people of Jammu region, coalition government of J&K has already left people of Jammu region at the mercy of Pakistan and other anti-national elements”, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said.
He said that during the last four years killings on the borders have increased manifold. “Those who always claim for giving befitting reply to Pakistan have gone to hibernation after attaining power.”
“Where are our elected representatives?” Jamwal asked, adding, “It is very unfortunate that at the time of crises all elected representatives have gone to the hibernation”.
Jamwal condemned the political leaders “who visit them for photo sessions and have nothing to offer except false assurances”.