BJP’s sojourn to corridors of power first and last catastrophe: Rana

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 17:
Claiming that BJP’s sojourn to corridors of power in Jammu and Kashmir is “first and the last political catastrophe”, National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, on Monday said that Jammu “cannot move forward with this baggage anymore”.
“The Lok Sabha elections 2019 and the subsequent polls to Legislative Assembly would not only prove waterloo for the BJP but will witness the peoples’ power of rejection with contempt in immense measure,” Rana, according to a statement, said while addressing series of workers’ meetings in Nagrota constituency this evening.
He claimed the BJP has lost confidence of Jammu by “betraying the people and exploiting them as commodity”.
“The acts of omission and commission, inaccessibility, nepotism, favouritism apart from misgovernance and compromising with the interests of the region during its misrule with the PDP will keep haunting politically conscious and sagacious people. They will rebound when their turn comes,” he added.
He alleged that the “so-called Karyikartas of the BJP” ditched the region.
Rana claimed that “inherent contradictions” within the BJP are public. “The day is not far when the sinking ship will sunk under its own weight. It is only a matter of time”, he said.
He said that “undemocratic tentacles of the BJP are signs of frustration and rejection”.
“The revolt brewing within, as also the public rejection, has frustrated the BJP rank and file to the extent of losing the track and indulging in unethical political discourse,” he claimed.
Rana said no amount of “regret and remorse will bail out the BJP from the sins committed against the people of Jammu”.
“Despite publicly admitting failure in deliverance, development and fulfilling aspirations of Jammu during its three years of misrule, the BJP is struggling to establish rapport with the people.”
“By giving alibis on non-completion of various flagship projects in Jammu, the BJP has blundered in undermining the wisdom of people, who have undergone a nightmarish era.” Rana said further.
He said after three years, the people of Jammu got to know the meaning of BJP slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. “It actually meant ‘Vikas’ of chosen few who were cradled in the seat of power. These three years, has witnessed some people working overtime to save the economic future of their generations. The irony is that the usurpers were now again pretending as saviours of Jammu,” he said.
“This is a challenge to self-respecting Dogras, who will strike back with their full might.”
Rana said time has come for the BJP to explain in the court of people as to why they “failed”various flag-ship projects like setting up of AIIMS and three Medical Colleges in the Jammu region, SMART City project, implementation of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, Artificial Lake Project, Tawi River Front Project on the pattern of Sabarmati Project and so on to its logical conclusion.
“No excuse will work henceforth, as these projects came under the departments held by the BJP ministers.”