BJP’s ‘ship is sinking’ in Jammu: NC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu-
Former minister and National Conference State Secretary, Surjeet Singh Slathia, on Sunday termed the BJP as a “sinking ship” and added that “inherent contradictions have brought the party on verge of extinction” in Jammu.
“BJP is witnessing revolt from within with the growing realization about disenchantment of the people in Jammu, who have been betrayed and made to suffer during the nightmarish rule of the party in partnership with the equally opportunistic PDP,” Slathia, as per a statement, said while addressing a public meeting at Ramgarh in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency this afternoon.
The former minister claimed that the BJP cadres are openly questioning about its “efficacy and admitting that the people of Jammu got a raw deal under its rule”.
“This is acknowledgement of the good work of the National Conference led successive governments, which did not only lay a strong edifice of development but also worked towards empowerment and economic emancipation of all the segments of society,” he added.
“Due to inept policies and administrative inexperience of the BJP, Jammu had got trapped in a dark tunnel with seemingly no way-out in sight. The mess created by the insensitive and inefficient coalition manifested in worst-ever crisis and total administrative failure during three crucial years,” he added.
He assailed the BJP for allegedly “denying” basic minimum necessities like power and drinking water to the people of Jammu, especially during summer months.
“The bad patches left by the insensitive dispensation need a complete course correction,” he said.
He sought a contingency plan to meet the challenges of the ongoing monsoon based on the experiences of the previous years.
“BJP failed miserably in assuaging the aspirations of the people, who suffered discrimination and deprivation. The people friendly and Jammu centric initiatives taken by the previous National Conference led government were undone by the discredited coalition, as there was nothing like the government, as the administrative presence on ground remained zero.”
Slathia also accused the BJP of pursuing “reactionary politics, which saw polarization with mistrust between various segments of the society growing”. “Such a situation is in conflict with glorious ethos of amity and brotherhood of the state, which has withstood test of times during most turbulent times, decades ago and in the recent past,” he said.