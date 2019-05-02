BJP’s report card shows its failure: Mehbooba

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday warned that the state’s relationship with Government of India (GoI) would be jeopardized if Article 370 of the Constitution is revoked.

“BJP has failed on all fronts be it addressing growing unemployment, farmers distress, or inflation. They have nothing good to show in their report card to people and that is why they (BJP) are repeatedly talking about scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35-A,” Mehbooba told reporters here.

She said Articles 370 and -35 A are foundation of the State’s accession with Union of India.

“These articles provide special position to J&K in Union of India. If there is any tinkering to these Articles, the relationship of J&K with Union of India will be jeopardized. If you break that position, then people of J&K will have to rethink whether we would even want to stay with you (India) without conditions,” she said.

Mehbooba attributed less voting percentage in south Kashmir to deaths, which occurred in the region in last three years.

“Due to prevailing situation in south Kashmir, where election boycott saw maximum impact, the voter turnout was less,” she said adding, “Whether boycott will help other political parties other than PDP, only time will tell that.”

18 candidates are in fray for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. The main contest is between PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, State Congress chief G A Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of NC.

The third phase of polling for Anantnag LS seat for twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian would be held on May 6.