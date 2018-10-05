BJP’s politics stands exposed in JK: NC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 4:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday termed BJP’s charges against the party as “figment of imagination” and an attempt to polarize the state on regional, religious lines. In a statement, National Conference provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “The very inception of National Conference was based on secular principles and to accommodate views of different sections of the state. History is witness to the fact how our party has maintained its secular credentials over the decades and has remained progressive to the core.”
Taking a dig at BJP’s Jibe wherein it has alleged that JKNC is playing a communal card, the spokesman said, “Any lecture on pluralism from a party like BJP, whose communal character is known to all, stands no ground and is to be summarily rejected.”
He expressed surprise with the way BJP is giving tickets to ex-militants in the ongoing Urban Local Body elections when the same BJP had opposed the rehabilitation process of militants initiated by Omar Abdullah led government in 2011.
“BJP giving tickets to ex-militants in the ULB elections reveal how two-faced the party is. The same BJP had created a ruckus against mainstreaming of these militants initiated by Omar Abdullah led government,” Imran said.
The spokesman said BJP should give due credit to the then chief minister Omar Abdullah for dolling out a comprehensive surrender and rehabilitation policy of militants which saw an overwhelming response then.
“Unfortunately it’s the same party which discontinued the policy when it came to power in 2014,” the spokesman said adding, “Giving ULB tickets to ex-militants exposes BJPs duplicity and reveals their true character.”
Maintaining that the party is not against the migrant community, Imran said, “The superimposition of an unknown person on an unfamiliar terrain is what frets us. A person who has not lived in the area for the last three decades will suddenly be entrusted to look after the development work of that ward. How will he/she do justice with the job?”