BJP’s political rigidity made mockery of these elections: Rana

‘Will be interesting to see candidates operating from police lines, other secured places’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 04:
Provincial President National Conference, Devender Singh Rana, on Thursday the political rigidity of the BJP has made mockery of the ULB polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, while slamming BJP for allegedly “redefining democracy” in Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing elections to Urban Local Bodies, Rana said the “unopposed passage of candidates from increasing number of civic wards in the Valley is unheard of in a democratic polity”.
“The democracy appears to by the BJP, of the BJP and for the BJP,” Rana, according to the statement, said while welcoming youngsters in National Conference Students Union at a function held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this afternoon.
“The election process is bewildering for the political analysts as such a scenario had never ever been witnessed in the State. The political rigidity of the BJP has made mockery of these elections,” he added
Taking jibe at the BJP for describing unopposed victory of several of its candidates as historic, Rana said, “it will be interesting to watch winners operating on ground zero from police lines and other secured places carved out for them.”
Rana further said that said that any attempt of diluting the legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh will be fought by the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions with full might.
“People of the state will always remain indebted to the Maharaja for showing immense degree of vision in safeguarding their interests, rights and the special entity.”
Rana came down heavily on the BJP for its allegedly orchestrated campaign against National Conference for “opposing the clandestine moves of repealing Article 35A, which is a constitutional guarantee to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for preserving their distinct identity and dignity, irrespective of religion or caste”.
“Any such move will be detrimental to overall interests of the state in general and the people of Jammu in particular. Growing consciousness is dawning upon the people of Jammu with regard to their rights and the likely subjugation they might suffer in the event of state subject laws dispensed with.”
“Voices in favour of Article 35A can be anything but not-anti national, as it forms important ingredient of the Constitution of India. In fact, this Article endorses the wisdom of the Maharaja and his far-sight which is reflected in the presidential order of 1954,” he added