BJP's Kashmir unit celebrates party victory in Karnataka

Published at May 16, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Jubilant over the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, BJP Kashmir unit congratulated the people of Karnataka for entrusting party leadership.
The decision by people in choosing BJP with a massive mandate, are the fruits of BJP’s people friendly policies and welfare activities across India, said the BJP activists here while distributing sweets and bursting crackers.
The jubilant workers danced over the massive victory of party in Karnataka.
Speaking on the celebrations, Minister for Housing and Urban Development Sat Sharma who was accompanied by Minister for PHE and Flood Control Sham Choudhary , Minister for PDD Sunil Sharma, State General Secretary Pawan Khajuria and MLC Sofi Yosuf said the jubilant workers congratulated the party leadership for coming up with huge victory in Karnataka.
“People accepted the policies of PM Modi policies and welfare measures, which people have proved in Karnataka,” they said.

 

