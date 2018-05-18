BJP’s JK chief asks Salahuddin to join mainstream

Courageous Dogras can conquer Lahore, recapture PaK: Raina
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, May 17:
Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) State President, Ravinder RainaThursday asked United Jehad Council supremo and Hizbul Mujahideen chief, Syed Salahuddin to shun gun and return home to join mainstream and contest polls.
The 40-year-old Raina, in his first statement after taking over as the State BJP chief said, “I ask Syed Salahuddin, why are you moving from pillar to the post in Pakistan and foreign countries, why don’t you return to your home and join the mainstream.”
He said if Salahuddin claims to be the leader of Jammu Kashmir, he should return, contest polls in the State and go through a democratic process to prove it.
Raina, the MLA Nowshera, also asked young militants from Kashmir to shun weapons and join the mainstream.
He said everyone across the world knew about the bravery and valour of Dogras and if they want they could unfurl tricolor not only in Pakistan administered Kashmir but in Lahore too.
“We will regain the PaK which is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and China,” Raina said. “Whether it is Kotli, Deva Batala, Bimber, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit or Baltistan, all these are parts of Jammu and Kashmir and PaK is also ours just like Kashmir, Ladakh and Jammu.”
Expressing hoped that one day India would take PaK back from Pakistan and China, he ruled out Jammu Kashmir being a ‘dispute’.
The State BJP chief said when Kashmir-based political parties were unable to hold activities in militancy-affected areas, BJP successfully carried out political activities in Pulwama, Anantnag, Tral, Shopian, Badgam, Karnah, and Kupwara.
Crediting locals for helping in killing militants in Kashmir, he said it was not true that all Kashmiris were raising Pakistani flags.
“Anti-militancy operations are successful across Kashmir only because of the inputs provided by the local Kashmiris,” Raina said.
Referring to the ceasefire announced by Government of India, he said, “It is conditional not unilateral and the first bullet will not be fired from our side but if the first bullet comes from militants, then the guns of Army, paramilitary force and police will not stay silent.”