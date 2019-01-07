BJP’s has ‘myopic’ political discourse: Salathia

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 06-
National Conference State Secretary and former minister, Surjeet Singh Slathia on Sunday blamed BJP for allegedly indulging in “double-speak and unleashing politics of hate to create drift in a harmonious and inclusive state” like Jammu and Kashmir.
“Duplicity and hypocrisy is core of BJP policy,” Slathia, as per a statement, said while addressing workers at Ramgarh in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency.
Slathia said the BJP stands “marginalized in the Jammu region as it failed in respecting the mandate of the people and keeping promises made during 2014 parliamentary and assembly elections”.
“The BJP created lot of euphoria over various issues but at the end of the day, it could not manage even to sustain the government for full term.Due to lack of sincerity towards the people, it ended up by pushing the state into political instability,” he alleged.
Slathia said that BJP leadership should have some “introspection and explain to the people or Jammu why the region was pushed to the wall in respect of development, implementation of various welfare schemes and providing jobs to unemployed”.
“The BJP deliberately pushed the developmental initiatives taken by Omar Abdullah led government into back-burner.”
The former minister said that Jammu and Kashmir needs a dispensation that can take care of the aspirations of the people living in three regions and sub-regions of the state with sincerity of purpose. “National Conference alone can provide such a dispensation”, he said and referred to landmark achievements registered by the party during various spells in the government.
Prominent among those present on the occasion included District President Samba Mohinder Gupta, Vice President Vijay Singh, Block Presidents Mohan Singh Patti and Bhagwan Singh, District Secretary Om Prakash Attri, President OBC Samba Joginder Verma, City President Vijaypur Sodagar Gupta besides Corporators Darshan Kumar, Ganesh Sharma, Dilbag Singh, Pawan Kumar, Satpal, Sudesh Kumari. The Sarpanchs Jatinder Singh Makhnu, Brijpal Singh, Tajinder Kour, Shehnaz Akhter, Madhu Charak, Daljeet Singh, Nirmala Devi, Rekha Sharma, Asha Rani, Narinder Kour, Darshan Singh, Rampal Sharma, Roop Chand, Bharat Bhushan, Jasbir Singh and Tara Singh were also present on the occasion.
At the function, several prominent political activists of the Congress and the BJP joined the National Conference. They included Sahil Rana, Ahkil Sharma, Sunny Sharma, Sandeep Kumar, Sashikant Bhagat, Ait Pal Singh, Sunil Choudhary, Rahul Sharma, Happy Sharma, Brij Attri Pars, Sahil Manhas, Sandeep Sangral, Amit Sharma, Sumit Sharma, Rahul Verma, Sahil Sharma, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Sharma, Partaar Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Ajay Singh, Janu Singh, Arjun Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, Nilesh Kumar, Raju Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Labbu Sharma, Parveen Sharma, Rishipal Singh Zorawar and Dalip Singh, the statement read
Slathia welcomed the new entrants and hoped that with their joining National Conference will be further strengthened at the grass roots level, the statement read further.