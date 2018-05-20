BJP’s failure in Karnataka is victory of secular forces: Congress

Rising Kashmir News
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Saturday said BJP’s failure to poach legislators from other parties in Karnataka despite using money and muscle power is a victory of secular forces of the country and defeat to those forces who wanted to undermine the democracy.
In a joint statement issued by MLA Sopore and party Vice President, Rasheed Dar, MLA Bandipora, Usman Majeed, MLA Devsar Mohammad Amin Bhat and Vice President and MLC G N Monga, they said BJP tried to put hurdles in conducting the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly and played dirty tricks to undermine the democracy.
The statement said the Governor of Karnataka, who instead of safeguarding the Constitution, was playing like the 12th man of RSS and BJP.
“The Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to illegally invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state, was a dark day in the history of Indian democracy. The Governor should now resign on moral grounds.”
The decision of Supreme Court, which asked the BJP to prove its majority on the floor of House immediately, ensured that the BJP didn’t get much time to threaten and intimidate Congress-JDS MLAs to join it.
“How BJP was threatening some MLAs to shift loyalties has exposed the real face of the Saffron party.”
They said the credit for Karnataka victory goes to senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and his team.
“Azad sahib with his decades of experience played a crucial role in defeating BJP’s nefarious designs to poach the Congress and JDS legislators. By offering unconditional support to the JDS in Karnataka, All India Congress President Rahul Gandhji has shown that Congress is ready to support secular forces across the country.”
They said the Karnataka poll verdict has shown that so-called Modi wave is all but over.
“It is a resounding rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah – who both had claimed that people of Karnataka will reject it in this election. It is a huge setback to the BJP as despite five years of anti-incumbency against Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, they were unsuccessful in reaching the majority figure of 112 seats.”
“But now the people of the country have understood the game plan of the BJP-RSS combine and will throw them out of power soon.”