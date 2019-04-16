About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP’s divisive agenda will face humiliating defeat in JK: Akhtar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the people of Jammu and Kashmir will show a way to the rest of the country by defeating the divisive agenda of the BJP in unison.
Addressing people in Waliwar area of Ganderbal, senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have resolved to rise to the occasion and give befitting reply to the divisive and villainous agenda of BJP.
He said that the nefarious designs of the saffron brigade to divide Muslims and unite Hindus as articulated by its ideologue Subramaniam Swami will face humiliating defeat from Jammu and Kashmir and that the people will tell BJP that they are not available for this kind of fratricidal war. “When it comes to protect the special position of Jammu and Kashmir, everybody whether he is a Hindu , Muslim or whatever religious practice he follows is one and the state will show a way to the rest of the country,” Akhtar said.
He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are providing a counter narrative to BJP’s divisive discourse and are telling these rabid elements that India is not all about them.
Akhtar was accompanied by PDP leaders Mohammad Yousuf Bhat , Abdul Majeed, Ghulam Rasool Shaheen, Abdul Rashid and several others

