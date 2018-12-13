BJP’s divisive agenda stands rejected: NC

Srinagar, December 12:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday asserted that the debacle of BJP in Hindi heart land reflects triumph of truth over falsehood and the revulsion of people for divisive and communal politics.
In a statement, Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the recent election results in five states reveal that people are the real source of power and that they cannot be taken for granted. “People anticipate deliverance on development issues. The results should act as an eye opener to those political parties who continue to play politics of polarization. The results are reflective of the fact how people have disapproved of BJP’s divisive agenda aimed at sowing seeds of communal discord,” he said.
Imran said that unqualified, naïve and haughty attitude of the BJP leadership and government towards farmer distress and the apathetic condition of small business holders is responsible for their failure in the elections that many say were the semi finals for the forth coming national elections. “They however tried their level best to garner support by name changing frenzy but the people didn’t heed that claptrap and gave befitting reply to them,” he said.
Imran said that the poll debacle of BJP in the Hindi belt is pointer of the change that people are yearning for. “The results show that people aren’t swayed by fanfare, slogan mongering and catachreses,” he said.
He said that people are now aware of BJP’s poor performance on economic front and foreign affairs front mishandling coupled with its historic mismanagement while dealing with Jammu & Kashmir. “People’s wisdom ought to be respected who want a government that could deliver,” he said.
He said that the consequences of BJP’s drubbing in these states should act as eye opener to all parties that politics is a medium to serve people humbly. “I wish the change augments well for our state too,” he said adding, “Those who were looking upto BJP for their political sustenance in Kashmir and were acting as their Trojan horses here won’t be able to see their dreams materialize.”