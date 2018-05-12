BJP’s contradictory statements over ceasefire during Ramadan expose its ‘duplicitous character’: JKNPP

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Chairman of JK National Panthers Party and Former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh, said that contradictory statements by the BJP leaders over ceasefire during Ramadan expose the “duplicitous character” of the Bhartiya Janata Party.
In a statement, Singh questioned as to whether the BJP Ministers were also on the same page and shared the same opinion as of its spokesmen.
“The presence of Dy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta alongwith other BJP Ministers in the press conference of the Chief Minister on 9th May immediately after the meet announcing ceasefire during Ramadan and Amarnath Yatra. No Minister of BJP had raised any voice or expressed any kind of reservations against the said decision during the course of the said press conference thereby acquiescing in the CM’s move and statement which was widely covered by the media,” he said.
“The public statement made by CM alongwith BJP Ministers is supposed to be the official stand of the coalition which has not been countered by anyone among the saffron Ministers of the state,” he said.
He said that now the spokesmen of BJP had suddenly “appeared out of the blue” before the media and “were making a statement merely for public consumption and devoid of any legal sanctity.”
“BJP is running with the hare and hunting with hound. Its duplicity and opportunist politics had sparked massive public outrage besides threatening the peace and national security. Why did its Ministers not react during the press meet and how could they maintain criminal silence when the announcement was made by the CM? How can the BJP take one position in Srinagar and altogether opposite stand in Jammu? And whose stand shall prevail, that of the Ministers or its spokespersons?” Singh question.
Describing the BJP Ministers as “puppets in the hands of Mehbooba Mufti”, Singh said that their “more loyal than the king approach had cost heavily to the people of the state besides severely hurting the national sentiment”. “How could an official statement be made in the media through CM announcing a unilateral ceasefire during Ramadan and Amarnath Yatra? Are the militants under your control? How do you pre-suppose that they would not show hostilities during Ramadan and Amarnath pilgrimage? And if the security forces are made to disarm, would it not be counterproductive, rather a suicidal move?” argued Harsh.