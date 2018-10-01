BJP’s aggressive approach proves counterproductive in Kashmir: PDP

Srinagar:
Senior PDP leader and former parliamentarian, Dr. Mehboob Beg has come down heavily on union BJP government's attitude toward Kashmir—accusing the rightwing party of adopting “aggressive approach” in Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Beg said that the union government needs to get its acts right.
“BJP begun by heeding to the PDP's constant efforts at providing relief to the masses, the amnesty that was announced, the unilateral cease-fire, the offer to talk to every section of the society being some examples of the same and now they have resorted to the complete opposite,” Dr. Beg said.
He further pointed-out that the 'aggressive approach' now being adopted by the BJP led government was only proving counter-productive. They are forcing democracy at the grassroots; the people are not in the mood at all.
“The assembly continues to be in suspended animation. BJP is aware that the ground situation has not improved at all,” he said, adding “then why force local bodies and Panchayat elections on the people?” he asked.