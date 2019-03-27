BJP’s 5-yr rule deprived Kashmir of development: Omar

March 27, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

‘PDP, PC equally responsible for mess in Valley’

National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday said BJP’s five-year rule deprived Kashmir of development on all fronts.

Addressing a gathering of NC workers at Khawaja Bagh in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he blamed both Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples Conference (PC) for allying with the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and destroying the fragile atmosphere of Kashmir.

Omar said the current status of Jammu Kashmir was very depressing and both the BJP and its allies in Kashmir were responsible for this.

“Be it our economy, security, special status, employment of youth, development, or rise in prices, last five years proved harsh for Jammu Kashmir and those who allied with BJP are equally responsible for the mess in Kashmir,” he said.

Omar said in times of elections, clouds of war were looming in the State and instead of Indo-Pak friendship talks, speeches of hatred and violence are coming out from every corner of India.

“Kashmir always bears the brunt of skirmishes between India and Pakistan. Those in TV studios who talk about war don't bear the brunt of war, their houses are not bombarded on LoC, war planes don't fly over their houses. Certain people only gain from tense situations in the country. Even on Pakistan Day, policemen were deployed outside Pakistan High Commission to stop invited guests from participating in the function,” the former chief minister said.

He warned people that both PDP and PC would again change their colours to gain votes and power.

“They will come and ask you for votes on the basis of religion, region, colour and creed but it is up to you whether to see destruction, unemployment, killings, under development for the next five years or not,” Omar said.

Targeting Modi government for the harassment of Kashmiris outside the State, Omar said Sikhs of Punjab and Haryana saved Kashmiri students and traders from mob violence.

“It was the responsibility of Modi government to provide protection to Kashmir students and traders who were attacked by the rightwing extremists in Jammu and different states of India. But it was the Sikhs who opened their hearts, the Gurudwaras and safe houses for Kashmiris and protected them,” he said.

Asking people not to fall prey to PDP’s slogan of protecting the special status and Article 35-A, Omar said Mehbooba government could not even save the State flag not to talk about Article 35-A.

“Two days after the government formation, Mehbooba revoked the law in which it was stated that State flag shall remain atop every government office in the State. However, she revoked the law to appease BJP. She could not even act on her former minister Basharat Bukhari's two-page document demanding action against people involved in a fake state subject certificate scandal,” he said.

Omar was accompanied by NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar; Provisional President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani; NC’s Baramulla parliamentary seat candidate, Muhammad Akbar Lone; Nazir Ahmad Gurezi; Basharat Bukhari; Shammi Oberoi; Javid Ahmad Dar; Tanvir Sadiq; Sajad Uri; Neelofer Masood and others.