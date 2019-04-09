BJP writes to EC for disqualification of Raman Bhalla, FIR against his wife

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bhartiya Janata Party on Mnday lodged a written complaint with State Election Commission calling disqualification of Congress candidate for Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Constituency,Raman Bhalla dn his wife, Indira Bhalla for what it termed “anti-Jammu” comments by the latter.

Addressing media persons, Liaison team members with election authorities Advocates Parimoksh Seth and Hunar Gupta said that taking strong note of the “provocative, anti-Jammu and communal utterances” of Indira Bhalla, wife of Raman Bhalla, State BJP has lodged written complaints to the Election Commission through Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

They said that the party has filed a written complaints against Indira Bhalla for her public statement at Poonch during election rally of Congress candidate, Raman Bhalla, on April 02.

“In the said election rally, Indira Bhalla played communal card to lure the voters of a particular community and has also hurt the religious sentiments of other community,” they said.

They said that told that Indira Bhalla has, “infact, made such statement under a planned strategy to polarize the ongoing elections to benefit her husband, the Congress candidate. Indira Bhalla labelled 2008 agitation of Amarnath land row as communal thereby hurting the religious sentiments”.

“The written complaints have called upon the Election Commission to take appropriate action under rules and regulations governing Model Code of Conduct and relevant provisions of RPC, which provides for cancellation/disqualification of the candidature of Congress candidate and registration of FIR against Indira Bhalla.”

They added that a copy of video clip has been provided to CEO. “Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Nabi Azad was also present in the public rally but he failed to condemn the statement of Indira Bhalla thereby giving his consent to her communal statement.”

Adv. Ishant Gupta and Adv. Varun Gupta were also present in the press conference.

