BJP witnessing stiff fight for State president’s post

Syed Amjad ShahJammu, May 11:
The ruling BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) is likely to get a new State chief and there is stiff fight in the party for the coveted post.
Insiders in BJP told Rising Kashmir that Deputy Chief Minister KavinderGuptaand State president Sat Sharma are likely to leave for New Delhi tomorrow for a high level meeting with party high command.
State BJPgeneral secretary (Org) Ashok Koul told Rising Kashmir that meeting of state presidents of the party would be held in New Delhi on May 14. “The state presidents of all the States have been called for a high level meeting.”
He said the decision to appoint BJP’s state president would be taken by the national president Amit Shah.
When asked whether new state BJP president would be announced on May 14, he declined to comment and said it is a routine meeting.
Sources, however, said the state present is likely to be announced by party high command within few days.
“There are six strong contenders for post including Narinder Singh, MLA RavinderRaina, PawanKhajuria, ex-Minister Bali Bhagat, YoudhvirSethi and Satish Sharma. However, there is stiff fight between MLA NowsheraRavinderRaina, state general secretary PawanKhajuria, and member of Coordination Committee of PDP-BJP alliance, Dr Narinder Singh for the post,” they said.
Sources said Raina, a fire brand leader of the rightwing party, is front runner for the post. “The state leadership is in his support. A lobby in State BJP wants Raina to take over as new state president. However, national leadership is concerned about his aggressive statements, which may land the ruling party in trouble with coalition partner.”
They said BJP is looking for a politically mature president, who can handle controversies and lead the party in J&K, which is very sensitive state.
“In this case, Narinder Singh and PawanKhajuria are seen as front runners for the post. However, the BJP is divided due to infighting in the party between top leadership in the State,” they said.
Sources saidformer minister from Kathua has started lobbying to get his man as state president of the party.
The present State BJP president Sat Sharma was inducted as minister in the Mehbooba Mufti led PDP-BJP government.
“Since party believes in one man one post, Sharma cannot hold the both posts. He will resign as State BJP president after new president takes over,” a BJP leader said.