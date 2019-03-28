BJP will emerge winners in LS polls: Khanna

March 28, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Party holds workers convention in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Rightwing Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National vice-president, Avinash Rai Khanna on Wednesday said that his party would at least win one Lok Sabha seat in Kashmir.

He accused National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party of playing with the sentiments of Kashmiris by invoking Pakistan.

Scores of BJP workers took part in a ‘workers convention at Dak Bungalow Anantnag. The event witnessed the participation of several women workers also while several senior BJP leaders Including National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna, Ex Deputy Chief Minister of J&K and Speaker Assembly Kavinder Gupta, Ex MLC Sofi Yousuf and several other local leaders were present on the occasion. BJP leaders while addressing the party workers stressed upon the workers to ensure full majority win in upcoming parliamentary elections.

“These people are not only befooling country but people of Kashmir too,” Avinash Khanna said during his address.

Khanna said that his party would emerge as a single largest party in the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

“Let me tell PDP, Congress and NC to stop dreaming about coming n power in J&K and we will contest on our own and deciminate these parties,” he added.

While talking to reporters, former Dy CM, Kavinder Gupta said that his party has made inroads in the valley in recent past.

“During last Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies elections held in the valley, BJP has made a good mark here. Currently, we are in a good position in the valley as we have already made an entry in the valley,” said Kavinder Gupta.

He attributed the major confidence building measures with Pakistan to BJP saying his party has always worked for peace with its neighboring state.

“It was the leaders of BJP only who took measures to ensure peace with Pakistan. It was Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during whose reign the bus service to Pakistan (Lahore) as resumed, it was the PM from our party during whose tenure the roads dividing Kashmir were re-opened but the response which Pakistan was supposed to show was always otherwise. We wish there should be peace between India and Pakistan and for which the neighboring country needs to behave in a harmonious way. It seems that Pakistan doesn’t understand the language of peace and if in near future we sense that Pakistan really wants peace, we won’t hesitate in carrying out talks with them,” he added.

