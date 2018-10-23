BJP will achieve target of ‘Panchayat to Parliament’: Raina

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 22:
Terming the recent results of ULB polls as “flamboyant and positive”, Bharatiya Janata Party, President, Ravinder Raina, on Thursday claimed that his party will achieve the target of “Panchayat to Parliament” after the Panchayat elections conclude.
According to a BJP spokesman, Raina said this as he kick-started the party preparations for the upcoming Panchayat polls to be held across the state form November 17.
He said that Raina chaired the meeting of party’s State Election Committee regarding strategy formation for Panchayat elections at party headquarter, Jammu.
Raina, while addressing the meeting, appreciated the work and effort shown by members of State Election Committee for the recently concluded ULBs elections.
He said that the commitment of grass root level party workers has ensured that the party scored well in the elections.
He stressed that the same momentum must be carried forward for Panchayat elections.
Raina said that although the Panchayat elections are to be fought on non-party basis without the party symbol, but “it is the duty of every party workers that the democratic process of Panchayat elections is also completed successfully”.
“We must support the right persons with the party ideology as the candidates for the Panch and Sarpanch. He also said that with the Panchayat elections, BJP will achieve the target of Panchayat to Parliament,” he added.
Jugal Kishore Sharma, while addressing in the meeting, said that the local elections will ensure that all the public welfare schemes introduced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the targeted population. He said that these local elections will help to boost the development in the area.
Ashok Kaul, while addressing in the meeting, discussed details related to the Panchayat elections.
He said that all the senior leaders must visit their allotted areas and set the ground for resounding victory of all the party supported candidates.