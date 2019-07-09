BJP widens reach in Kashmir, registers 3.37 lakh members

July 09, 2019 | Junaid Kathju



1.3 lakh in south Kashmir, 1.17 lakh in central Kashmir, 90,000 in north Kashmir

10,000 people joined membership drive in two days

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is pushing to make inroads in the Kashmir Valley and has successfully registered around 3.37 lakh members in the past five years.

According to party’s official data, south Kashmir has the highest number of BJP workers in the valley with 1.30 lakh members.

The Anantnag district tops the list in south Kashmir with 62,000 BJP members. In Kulgam BJP has 25,000 members, in Pulwama the party has managed to register 18,000 members.

Similarly, in Shopian and Tral, the BJP has managed to enlist 14,000 and 8,000 members in the party. In central Kashmir, BJP has 1.17 lakh members.

Srinagar district with 52,000 members is leading in the membership drive in central Kashmir.

The data shows, Batamaloo has 9,000 members, Eidgah with 8,500 members, Habba Kadal with 4000 members, Nowhatta with 3,500 and Khanyar with 3,000 members are among the top constituencies in the city with BJP influence.

In north Kashmir, BJP has 90,000 members in the party with Baramulla constituency recording the highest membership drive with 13,000 members.

Among 3.37 lakh members in Kashmir, around 11,000 are active BJP members who are either office bearers or grass roots workers.

BJP’s state spokesperson Altaf Thakur said in the past two days of the membership drive the party has enlisted 10,000 people across Kashmir into party fold.

“In Srinagar alone, we registered 500 people including youth on the spot during a daylong program,” Thakur said.

To attract more people as its members, the party has also informed about a phone number on which people could register themselves by giving a missed call on it.

Sources told Rising Kashmir, that BJP has employed 26 IT professionals in the state who work all day long to register new members into the party ranks.

To reach out to the grass root level, the party has also given each of its panchs, sarpanchs task to enlist at least 500 members by reaching out to people in their respective areas.

BJP state general secretary Ashok Koul said the party has set a target to make all 17 lakh people its members who voted for them in the recently concluded parliamentary polls.

“Currently, we have five lakh registered members in the party. However, we are planning to add 12 lakh more, so that everyone who voted for us in the parliament elections is a permanent member of the party,” Koul said.

In a first, BJP took a lead in an assembly segment of militancy hot bed Tral in south Kashmir in the parliamentary polls.