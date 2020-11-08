BJP welcomes PAGD's participation in DDC polls

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | Junaid Kathju

Good for Farooq, Mehbooba to realise futility of boycott: Madhav

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary and in-charge Kashmir Affairs Ram Madhav termed Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration’s (PAGD) participation in the forthcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls a "good decision."

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Madhav sharing a picture of PAGD's press conference said there is no longer a poll boycott and it is good for National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti to realise the futility of boycott and returning to the constitutional process of elections.

"A good decision by d Gupkar Group. No longer poll boycott. Will fight DDC polls in d state to save d ‘sacred space of democracy’ from ‘divisive forces’ announces Sajjad Lone(sic)," Madhav tweeted.

"Gupkar Group now says no longer any boycott of polls. They will fight DDC polls in d state to save ‘sacred space of democracy’ -Sajjad Lone. Good for Farooq and Mehbooba to realise futility of boycott and returning to constitutional process of elections (sic)," he said.

The newly floated, PAGD, an amalgam of various political parties formed to work for the restoration of J&K's special status, Saturday decided to contest the DDC polls "unitedly".

Earlier, NC and PDP had boycotted the Municipal polls over the issue of Article 370, which provides special powers to the state legislature with regard to permanent residents of the state.

On August 5 last year, Government of India (GoI) abrogated Article 370 and divided the state into two Union Territories (UT) -Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

The DDC poll would be the first major political activity to take place in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370. The polls are slated to be held from November 28.