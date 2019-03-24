BJP welcomes JKLF’s ban

March 24, 2019 | PTI

Welcoming the ban on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, BJP Saturday said the reaction of some mainstream politicians in the valley including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is "unfortunate".

"The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses satisfaction over the swift action taken by the government of India regarding ban on JKLF which was instrumental in fomenting trouble in the state in early eighties," the party said in a statement here.

It said the JKLF targeted minority Hindu community in Kashmir during the 1988-90 period of terrorism there.

"What was the then Congress government at the Centre expected to do, has been done by the Modi-led government in a positive and effective action. This is the most laudable action since the announcement of ban on communal Jamat-e-Islami which created hatred and violence in the minds of the young Kashmiris against the nation and other communities," it said.

The BJP said JEI and JKLF are the main recruitment agencies of the terror network in the state and for the stone-pelting spree.

"Their funds collection have always been seen with doubts by the security agencies of the state. Regular FIRs were registered against them but no follow-up action was initiated by the law enforcing agencies under political pressure," it said.

Pakistan's complicity too in supplying arms, funds, men and material, besides providing training is not a concealed secret.

It alleged that the government ought to have nailed the separatist outfits like JEI and JKLF long ago during their inception 30 years ago but it allowed them to grow and destroy the social fabric in Kashmir.

"Filing and pursuing cases against the separatist icon Syed Ali Shah Geelani in older cases of Hawala funds is also a welcome step. The BJP considers the action taken by the government as a big step in right direction," the party said.

It said the reactions of the mainstream politicians of the Kashmir-centric parties are "unfortunate and instigating".

The BJP said PDP president Mehbooba Mufti as a former chief minister should have not opposed the move to arrest the separatist leadership or banning the Jamat or JKLF.

"The recent killing of an 11-year-old Kashmiri boy in Kashmir is an eye opener as to how the terrorists in Kashmir are opting for ISIS infamous style of massacres of Kashmiris.

"The Kashmir-centric leaders instead of raising hue and cry over the action of the government should advise the terror outfits to leave terrorism and separatist actions which are liable to bring death and destruction only in Kashmir," it said.

The fight against anti-nationalists and terrorists would be taken to its logical conclusion on all costs, it added. PTI