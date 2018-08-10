BJP warming up for Govt formation again

Ram Madhav meets party leaders, Sajjad Lone
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 09:
As the annual Amarnath yatra enters to its last phase, the political activities about government formation in the state have picked up momentum with rightwing BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav holds series of meetings with party leaders and ally Sajjad Lone.
Madhav held a two hour marathon meeting at Srinagar with party’s senior leaders. The meeting was attended by former Deputy Chief Minster Kavinder Gupta and senior leaders Sat Sharma, Sunil Sharma, Rajiv Jasrotia, Bali Bhagat and others.
Sources said the BJP leaders discussed various options on government formation in the State. “However, they insisted that the new political dispensation should be without involvement of PDP.
Reliable sources in BJP said leaders during the meeting opposed any idea of cobbling up alliance with Mehbooba Mufti.
They said the BJP leaders were of the opinion that since two more years were still left for the state assembly to complete its full term, the formation of new government in the State had become inevitable and unavoidable.
Sources said BJP leaders wanted the party leadership to look beyond two dynastic families of the State for forming the government.
The PDP-BJP coalition government in the State collapsed on June 20 after rightwing party withdrew support to Mehbooba led government on June 19 citing deteriorating law and order situation and alleged discrimination with Jammu and Ladakh region.
Sources said the State BJP leaders have also been called to Delhi next week to give their feedback to party high command on government formation.
According to sources, Madhav and other BJP leaders also met Peoples' Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone at his residence in Sanat Nagar in uptown Srinagar.
During the meeting, the options on government formation were discussed in detail. KNS