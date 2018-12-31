BJP wants to divide Muslim families through Triple Talaq bill: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday said that BJP was aiming to divide Muslim families through Triple Talaq bill.
"After creating division on religious and sectarian lines, BJP , now wants to divide Muslim families through Triple Talaq bill .With economic onslaught on Muslims through curbs on meat and leather, the social crisis TT bill can cause , will impoverish them further," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
On 27 December Lok Sabha passed the Triple Talaq bill after government refused to refer the bill to joint select committee of the Parliament. 245 Lok Sabha MPs voted in favour of the bill, while 11 members voted against it.
Triple Talaq Bill was set to come up in the Rajya Sabha today.
However, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 p.m.
"Muslims pride themselves for strong family structure and bonding . Same is true of other religions in the East , which is considered as an advantage over the Western culture. This bill is a direct assault on that," she wrote in another tweet.
She said."Indian Muslims and we from jk which is a Muslim majority state , decided to stay with Gandhi's secular democratic India and let us not convert it into Zia-ul-Haq's nation."
"Democracy is not run through brute majority, it is about consensus . Muslims accepted the decision of SC on invalidity of Triple Talaq , unlike the Sabarimala verdict. Best is to empower Muslim women to be able to face the world independently in case of a breakup," the former chief minister said.