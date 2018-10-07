BJP using money & muscle power, govt machinery to win: Congress

Srinagar:
Congress today alleged that rightwing BJP was violating procedures and rules—accusing the party of using muscle and money power to win seats during ULB-Panchayat Polls.
The Party also blamed BJP for using administration and Official Machinery to ensure its victory and warned that such type of politics will have serious implications on the democratic Institutions to be setup in the State.
In a statement issued, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President & MLC Gulam Nabi Monga reiterated that Congress Party decided to participate in the ULB Elections in the larger interests of strengthening the democratic Institutions in the State, so that the development of people at grass root level is ensured, but this is very unfortunate rather condemnable that BJP is using Administration to ensure its victory in the upcoming ULB Elections.
He blamed BJP for using muscle and money power to ensure that other contestants do not remain the fray, besides creating fear psychosis among them aiming to get it’s candidates elected unopposed.
He also blamed that requisite security and vehicle has been provided to BJP Candidates to move freely, but the Congress and other independents candidates have been confined to four walls in the rooms allotted to them by the Govt aiming to restrict their movement, as a result, the ULB elections has lost its credibility before the people, besides it is going to have serious implications on the functioning of the democratic institutions in the State.
He also blamed the administration for playing in the hands of BJP and warned that such type of undemocratic behavior will not deter Congress party from working for strengthening the democratic institutions in the State,
He accused BJP of distorting the facts with regard to unopposed candidates it has got prior to the polling and said that people are not taking as serious false claims of BJP, as that, they have bitter experience of BJP’s role especially during elections times, which has remained anti-democracy.