BJP used Govt machinery in ULB polls: Congress MLA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 16:
Former minister and MLA Banihal, Vikar Rasool on Tuesday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using government machinery to ensure their win in the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections.
Rasool while said all the BJP candidates in Jammu and Kashmir used government machinery to ensure their win in the polls that conclude today. “The BJP state president Ravinder Raina had already claimed that this Governor is their man, which is a clear indication that the party used government machinery in these polls,” he said.
“Congress party had pitched for deferment of polls till next six months but the Governor led administration didn’t pay heed over the demands and went ahead with the polls, thus Congress took the decision to take part in the polls to keep communal forces at bay,” he said.
About Article 35-A, MLA Banihal said that JK has its own identity and any tampering with the special status or the identity of the state is unacceptable. (KNS)