BJP urges Govt to reach-out to stranded laborers, students, patients across Indian states

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Kashmir unit Saturday urged central government and Lieutenant Governor led administration to reach-out Kashmiri labourers, students, and patients stranded across the country.

Party’s media-in charge and senior leader, Manzoor Bhat said that hundreds of labourers, students, and patients stranded in-country and party leadership is trying to reach out them.

Bhat urged Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Aditinath led government to reach-out to 34 Kashmiri labourers stranded in a cold store in Barabanki area of the state.

“They need to be shifted from that cold store and when the situation would improve, they should be departed J&K," he said.

“Although from the day one of lockdown, BJP is active to helping the needy and stranded people in different parts of the country,” Bhat said.

“We are trying every possible method to reach out the J&K labourers and students stranded in the country,” he said.

Bhat said they have already written a letter to Madiya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to reach out 60-70 Kashmiri students stranded in Indore city.

Similarly, the party office has sent dozens of letters to concerned authorities, where laborers, students, and patients are stranded.

“Acting on directions of National President Sh. JP Nadda, who has urged party workers to create a system of public assistance to tackle the covid-19 situation. Our party is ensuring support to all stranded persons by providing essential requirements,” he said.

As per the Bhat, from the past one month, they have received thousands of calls on ‘BJP helpline number,’ and they are trying their best to reach-out them.

“Following the calls from different parts of country, party unit is forwarding their pleas to party high command for immediate help," he said.

He urged the central government to help in evacuating the patients stranded, who were outside J&K before the lockdown was imposed.

While citing an example of a minor patient of Pulwama district, who was undergoing treatment at AIMS New Delhi, Bhat said the patient was advised to be referred to SKIMS Srinagar for specialized treatment but now the family is stranded.

Bhat urged National President JP Nadda, who is mentoring the overall covid-19 situation in the country, to look into the matter.

He said lockdown is an important tool to combat the spread of Coronavirus but patients should not be evacated as they need immediate treatment,” he said.

He also appealed people of Kashmir to follow strictly government advisories and maintain social distance to contain further spread of Coronavirus in the valley.

