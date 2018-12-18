About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

BJP trying to repeat 2008 like situation in JK for electoral gains: PDP

Published at December 18, 2018 03:11 PM 0Comment(s)942views

Party condemns anti—Muslim 'rants' made at Dahram Sansad in Jammu


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday strongly condemned “hateful language and threats” issued to the Muslim community during the ‘Dharam Sansad’ organized by VHP and RSS at Jammu. PDP in a statement said that Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to create 2008 like situation in the state for electoral gains.

Former minister and senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said that by promoting such hatred and negativity, the BJP has once again established that it can never again be trusted as a party of governance in a composite state like Jammu and Kashmir and that it has blocked its entry into the power structure of the state for ever.

He added that it was unfortunate that the BJP which is ruling the country organized event like Dharam Sansad in Jammu and senior party leaders including its President attended it.

Condemning the hateful speeches made during the event against the Muslim community of the state, Akhtar expressed hope that both the majority as well as the minority community of Jammu will respond responsibly by ignoring such “rants” and preserve the soul and spirit of Jammu which is an asset for the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir.

