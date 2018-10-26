BJP trying to conceal its failures in JK: NC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
National Conference Thursday rejected assertions of BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav as “hogwash and a shameless attempt” to conceal the failures of BJP-led central government in Jammu & Kashmir.
In a joint statement, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, senior leader Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan and State Secretary SakinaItoo said the assertions of Madhav have not come as a surprise.
“BJP has being lying to the whole country and they continue to do so in our state as well. What is there to celebrate about the recent ULB polls? Out of 598 wards in Valley, none filled nomination papers for 181 wardsand 231 wards are such where the contestants got elected unopposed,” they said adding, “It was during Omar Abdullah-led government that the state witnessed poll percentage of over 80 percent in 2011 Panchayat elections.”
They said BJP in desperation is downplaying the figures of ULB elections. “It is shocking how BJP is trying to justify the record low turnout in these elections. Rather than accepting the follies, they are cheering because BJP won few wards in the valley. Such brazen display of arrogance is destined to fall flat on the ground.”
“The recently concluded ULB elections turned to be a damp squib where among other things, a particular candidate declared himself winner even before the counting was held. The process was mired with controversies from day first. It is for the first time that the names of candidates were withheld by the election commission. People had no idea who they were voting for or where the polling booths were located,” the NC leaders said.
They said NC didn’t participate in ULB elections because of the ambiguous stand of state and the Government of India on Article 35 A in SC.
Rejecting the allegation of Madhav blaming NC of creating fear psychosis, the leaders said, “It is NC, who has suffered in last three decades. Hundreds of our party workers and leaders have fallen to bullets. Two of our party workers were killed during the recently concluded elections and the government is still clueless about the culprits.”