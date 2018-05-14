BJP to take call on Speaker’s anti-Army remarks

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 13:
State BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul Sunday said that the party high command would take a final call on the recent remarks of the Speaker Legislative Assembly, Nirmal Singh against the Army over the construction of a house in the vicinity of an ammunition depot at Nagrota in Jammu.
Koul said the State BJP has already discussed the issue with the concerned quarters and a report of this had been already sent to the party high command.
The BJP spokesman will clear the air over the issue in a day or two.
Singh is engaged in a legal row with the Army over the construction of his house in the vicinity of an ammunition depot at Nagrota in Jammu.
While the Army has filed a suit in the Jammu Kashmir High Court against Singh over the issue, Singh has accused Army of harassing people and not letting them “construct even a toilet” without its permission.