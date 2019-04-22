BJP to scrap Art 370, introduce NRC in the country:Shah

April 22, 2019 | Press Trust of India

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said his party will scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and introduce National Register for Citizens across the country after returning to power.



Shah accused TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of questioning the air strikes to "appease" her minority vote bank and wryly said she can do "Ilu Ilu" with Pakistan but if that country fire bullets on us we would respond with cannon balls.



On the campaign trail in West Bengal's Uluberia Lok Sabha seat in Howrah and Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia, Shah demanded the TMC chief to clarify whether she too favoured a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir like her ally National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.



'Apko (Mamata) Pakistan ke saath ilu ilu (I love you) karna hain toh kijiye. Lekin agar Pakistan goli marega toh hum gola marenge' (If you are interested in showing love with Pakistan, you can do that but we would respond to their bullets with canon balls), Shah said, referring to the popular Hindi song from a film in the early 1990s.



"We will remove Article 370 from Kashmir after forming the next BJP government at the Centre. The Congress and Trinamool Congress want Article 370 to stay. We will also introduce NRC across the country," Shah told an election rally here.