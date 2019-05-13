About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 13, 2019 | Press Trust of India

BJP to scrap Art 370 if voted back to power: Shah

‘Corruption wiped out during Modi Govt’

BJP President Amit Shah Sunday said the Article 370 that gives special powers to Jammu Kashmir would be scrapped if Narendra Modi was elected as prime minister again.
Targeting the Congress on the issue of national security, he said Manmohan Singh-led Congress government did nothing when Pakistan beheaded five Indian troops but under the Modi government air strike was carried out in Balakot.
In a rally at Chogan Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, Shah pointed out that Congress leader Sam Pitroda said instead of air strike, “we should talk to militants”.
"If Pakistan will fire a bullet, we will reply with a shell," he said.
"Pakistan obviously mourned the air strike but there was grief in Congress' office as well. After the air strike, Rahul Gandhi's face turned pale as if his relatives were killed," the senior BJP leader said.
Citing former Jammu Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's comment that there should be another prime minister for the State, Shah said, "All this indicated their mindset but if the BJP comes to power again and Modi becomes prime minister, Article 370 will be removed for sure."
Targeting Pitroda further, the BJP chief said, "If you ask a question regarding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Congress says 'hua to hua'. If you ask a question regarding the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and migration of Kashmiri Pandits, Congress says 'hua to hua.'"
He said Congress President Rahul Gandhi seemed disappointed when the Modi government had put those behind bars who had raised “Bharat tere tukde honge, inshallah inshallah” slogan at JNU, and now he declared to amend provisions of sedition law in his party manifesto.
Shah said it was for the first time that the opposition had not made corruption an issue as it had been “wiped out” during the Modi government.

